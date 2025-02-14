Kellen Moore is a name that resonates strongly, especially in 2025, as he became the head coach of the New Orleans Saints after a long season of hard work and success in the world of football.

From his days as a quarterback at Boise State, where he set a record of 50 wins and 3 losses, to his rising career as a coach in the National Football League, he has shown unwavering dedication and passion.

After a brief stint as a player with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, he has solidified his reputation as an offensive coordinator for high-profile teams such as the Philadelphia Eagles, with whom he won Super Bowl LIX.

What is Kellen Moore’s net worth?

Kellen Moore, former quarterback and current head coach of the New Orleans Saints, has accumulated a notable fortune throughout his career in American football. According to Sportskeeda, he has a net worth of $1.2 million.

Kellen Moore, who used to be the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, watches during the opening night of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 03, 2025. (Source: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

During his six years as a player in the NFL, he earned $3.9 million. Subsequently, as the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys and more recently for the Philadelphia Eagles, his annual salary is estimated to be around $2.5 million.

At 36 years old, he became the youngest coach in the history of the Saints franchise, so in addition to being successful, he has made history. During his time with the Eagles, he oversaw an offense that averaged 29 points per game.

With his arrival, the team is expected to adopt a more dynamic and effective offense. Additionally, there is speculation about the potential addition of Brandon Staley, former Los Angeles Chargers head coach, as the defensive coordinator.

Kellen Moore’s career and success

Kellen Moore has had a distinguished career both as a player and a coach. He began in Boise State, where he set an impressive record of 50 wins and 3 losses, making him one of the most successful quarterbacks in college football history.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore jogs off the field at halftime against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025. (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

His leadership ability and game vision earned him a great reputation, which led him to the NFL in 2012. Although his playing career was relatively short, it was his transition to coaching that really made a difference.

In 2018, he joined the Cowboys as a quarterbacks coach, and in 2019, he was promoted to offensive coordinator. During his time in Dallas, he was instrumental in developing one of the most explosive offenses in the league.

His success with the team did not go unnoticed, and in 2023, he joined the Philadelphia Eagles as offensive coordinator, where he led the team to win Super Bowl LIX. This title further solidified his reputation as a top-tier coach.