New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wasn't all too impressed with the inclement weather in Buffalo. Check out what he said after beating the Bills.

Well, the New England Patriots just did it again. They currently have the longest winning streak in the NFL and just climbed to the top of the AFC by beating divisional rivals Buffalo Bills in the ugliest fashion.

Mac Jones threw the ball 3 times with 2 incompletions and 19 yards. That's the kind of offensive display we're talking about, as the Patriots took a page out of the military academy books and ran the ball over and over.

But even if the tough winds in Buffalo made this quite the challenging endeavor for Jones and his offense, Bill Belichick wasn't that impressed at all. According to him, the final game of the 2008 season was "way, way worse".

Bill Belichick Unimpressed With Ugly Win In Buffalo

“That was a lot worse,” Belichick said, per ProFootballTalk. “Way, way worse. There was a lot of situational football that I thought for the most part we handled well."

Mac Jones Reacts To Weird Win

Jones had arguably the weirdest game of his career. He wasn't asked to do much due to the weather conditions and only completed a couple of passes. In the end, all that matters is the win:

“It was just a crazy game to be a part of, but we knew if we didn’t turn the ball over, we’d be good,” Jones told Boston Herald. “It was just a weird day, but at the end of the day, you just get more points than the other team, and it’s a great day. It doesn’t matter how many times you run it or throw it as long as we win. Everyone’s going to be happy."

Sean McDermott Won't Credit The Pats

The Patriots ran the ball 46 times en route to a scrappy 14-10 win. Nonetheless, Bills coach Sean McDermott blames his team and doesn't want to give too much credit to Belichick for the game plan:

“Let’s not give more credit than we need to give credit to Bill Belichick in this one,” McDermott said, as quoted by NESN.com. “Whether it was Bill or anybody else, they beat us, right? But you sit here and you tell me when we start with an average starting field position of the 40-yard line and he starts with the 23-yard line — I’m rounding up in both cases — and we were 1-for-4 in the red zone and they were 0-for-1 in the red zone? You give me that ahead of time, I’d say I like my chances. I like my chances. I don’t think, with all due respect, it’s not a Bill Belichick-type thing. It’s what are you doing with the opportunities you got? What are you doing with the opportunities you got? We turned the ball over on the plus-30-something yard line. Sloppy football. Sloppy football. I’m very comfortable in that situation.”

Whether it was just another Belichick special or the Bills shot themselves in the foot, the point is that the Patriots have now won seven straight and are in control of their destiny. When will we stop doubting Bill?