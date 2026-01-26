Bills confirm interest in under-the-radar Rams coach to help out Josh Allen in 2026

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are still on the lookout for a head coach after firing Sean McDermott. Based on the latest report around the NFL, the Bills are now interested in Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase.

As reported by NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bills have requested an interview with Scheelhaase, and the meeting will be held in the coming hours.

The Bills are leaving no stone unturned amid their head coaching search. After watching the success Scheelhaase had with Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles, Buffalo can only imagine what he could do for Josh Allen and the offense in Orchard Park.

Scheelhaase interviewed for Browns’ job

As it’s been the case several times throughout the NFL offseason, the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are pursuing the same candidates to fill their head coaching vacancies. So far, both sides have come up empty.

Josh Allen at Highmark Stadium

Unfortunately for the two organizations, head coaches don’t grow on trees around Lake Erie for the Bills and Browns to simply pluck. Schefter has now reported that Scheelhaase will attend his interview with the Bills shortly after spending several hours in an in-person meeting with the Browns.

Scheelhaase’s work for the Rams

Needless to say, Scheelhaase deserves much credit for his work with the Rams. Head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford receive most of the attention, but Scheelhaase has quietly done an excellent job with an offense that relied heavily on the passing game.

Los Angeles recorded the fifth-most pass attempts of any team during the 2025 NFL regular season. Buffalo finished 25th in that same category. Even with teams expecting the Rams to throw the pigskin, Stafford and company led the league in passing yards (4,557) and touchdowns (46), while being tied for the second-least interceptions (8).

Bills’ offensive numbers

Meanwhile, Buffalo finished 25th in pass attempts. That disparity isn’t surprising, considering the Bills led the league in rushing yards per game, averaging 159.6 per outing. With a backfield featuring Allen and James Cook, the Bills’ numbers make a lot of sense.

Still, with an arm like Josh Allen’s commanding the offense, Buffalo could be inclined to call more plays that have the quarterback drop back to pass. If Scheelhaase indeed becomes the new head coach in Western New York, expect a different Bills attack in 2026.

