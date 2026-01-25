Bills have reportedly made final decision on hiring Bill Belichick to coach Josh Allen in 2026

The Buffalo Bills are still looking to get a new head coach for Josh Allen. The name of Bill Belichick started to get some traction in recent days, but the team has made a final decision in regards of pursuing the legendary coach.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, “Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Bills are not interested in Bill Belichick.” This effectively puts an end on the rumors that the mythical coach would make a return to the AFC East.

After 24 years of dominating the AFC East while at the helm of the Patriots, Belichick went to the collegiate scene to coach North Carolina, where he ended his debut season with a 4-8 record. During his NFL days, Belichick won 17 divisional titles.

Belichick is likely to remain at UNC

“If the Bills are going to interview someone like Philip Rivers for the job, why not kick the tires on the Tar Heels head coach? At a not-much-deeper level, Belichick has morphed from GOAT in a good way to goat in the usual sense,” said Florio. And while he has a point, the fact is the Bills might be right in not pursuing Belichick.

Bill Belichick, HC of the UNC Tar Heels

While it’s undisputed that Belichick is the greatest NFL coach of all time, there’s also an argument that modern football passed him by. For instance, three of the last four seasons Belichick coached in the NFL were losing years, including ending his tenure in 2023 with a 4-13 mark. Then, a losing season at UNC, so his recent resume is not as good.

The Bills are interviewing on the younger side

The Bills interviewed Philip Rivers, who played in the NFL a month ago. They also wanted to interview Mike McDaniel. It was reported that they interviewed Grant Udinsky, the Jaguars offensive coordinator, who is only 30 years old.

After nine years with Sean McDermott, it seems like the Bills are leaning towards a new-school coach, rather than an old fox like Belichick. Still, that kind of market is still appealing for teams like the Steelers, who confirmed their new HC. It’s just not something that the Bills are looking for right now.