Bills hire new head coach for Josh Allen with proven success developing Joe Burrow at LSU

After Sean McDermott’s departure as head coach, the Buffalo Bills moved quickly to find his replacement. The chosen candidate, who worked alongside Joe Burrow at LSU, is someone who knows Josh Allen firsthand.

In recent years, Joe Brady has served as the offensive coordinator in Orchard Park, and, as confirmed by NFL Media insiders Mike Garafolo, Ian Rapoport, and Adam Schefter, he will be the new head coach of the Bills. This will be his first experience in this role, not only in this league but in his entire coaching career.

Brady has worked alongside McDermott since 2022. He initially served as the quarterbacks coach, then moved up to interim offensive coordinator, and in 2024 was officially promoted to offensive coordinator.

The fact is, a new era begins now for the Bills. This era aims to bring the franchise back into the spotlight and, ultimately, achieve the long-sought goal of reaching the Super Bowl.

Joe Brady of the Buffalo Bills.

Brady’s bond with Joe Burrow

In 2019, Joe Brady arrived at LSU as the passing game coordinator and completely revolutionized an “archaic” offense, turning it into one of the most prolific units in college football history.

By implementing a modern spread-RPO system inspired by the New Orleans Saints, Brady provided the perfect platform for Joe Burrow to shatter NCAA records with 5,671 passing yards and 60 touchdowns.

This legendary partnership culminated in a perfect 15-0 season and a dominant CFP National Championship victory over Clemson, where Burrow earned Offensive MVP honors. For his transformative impact, Brady was awarded the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant before departing for the NFL.

Brady’s contract with the Bills

Although the specific financial terms of Brady’s deal have not been disclosed, the fact is that the Bills’ new head coach will sign a five-year contract in Buffalo — a long-term commitment.

