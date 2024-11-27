Bills HC Sean McDermott sends strong warning to the 49ers about the weather in Buffalo

Week 13 of the NFL will feature a high-stakes Sunday Night Football matchup when the San Francisco 49ers face off against the Bills at Highmark Stadium. As the year comes to a close, snow and cold temperatures are starting to make their presence felt in Buffalo, and it’s likely this will be the case during the game as well. Sean McDermott knows how to handle these types of games and sent a clear message to his opponent.

In his traditional press conference, the Bills‘ head coach made it clear that he knows how to handle these types of games and expects to execute the plan as intended to continue improving their record. Currently, led by Josh Allen, they have won nine games and have only two losses.

“Yes, [snow is impactful] from a preparation standpoint. We’ve been through it before. We have some experience with it. We can’t control the weather, I think only He can control the weather. I know He can control the weather,” McDermott stated.

“I think it’s really just about how we respond to it. Our staff does a phenomenal job, the people that have shown up [to shovel out the stadium] for the years that I’ve been here, at minimum and beyond, my time here of shoveling the stadium out. I think that’ll happen again if need be. We’ll get ready to play a football game,” he also added.

A general view as stadium workers clear snow off the field prior to a game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.

The team led by Kyle Shanahan is in a situation opposite to that of their rival, with a negative record of 5 wins and 6 losses. Another loss this season for the 49ers could determine their final outcome for the year.

McDermott values the workers labor for clearing the entrances

The dense weather outside of Buffalo not only affects the normal functioning on the field for the players but also typically complicates fans’ arrival at Highmark Stadium.

For this reason, and in line with his reflection on how his team will approach the game against San Francisco with heavy snow, McDermott praised all the workers who are responsible for clearing the snow to ensure that the public can attend the stadium normally.

“I’ve always been amazed since moving here that you can get a foot, two feet, three feet, seven feet, and the roads are cleared in some miraculous way,” McDermott said. “Credit to all of the people who are out there working, or that will continue to work this winter as we get into the snowy months and days and weeks here. What a phenomenal job they do, really.”

June Jarnot shovels snow before the AFC Wild Card playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Buffalo, New York. The Bills hired local residents to help clear snow from the stadium before today’s game. A blizzard caused the game to be postponed from Sunday.

Buffalo Bills upcoming games

vs San Francisco 49ers, December 1st

vs Los Angeles Rams, December 8th

vs Detroit Lions, December 15th

vs New England Patriots, December 22nd

vs New York Jets, December 29th