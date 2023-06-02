Before the 2022 season started, the Buffalo Bills appeared as Super Bowl favorites for their great roster. Led by quarterback Josh Allen, there were just a couple of spots in the lineup where they needed help to go for the title.

Getting a pass rusher was probably the position to target, so the addition of Von Miller was huge. The former Super Bowl MVP was almost 33 years old when he signed, although he was coming from winning the championship with Los Angeles Rams.

Their investment was massive since he got a six-year deal worth 120 million dollars. The veteran defender showed his talent having eight sacks in 11 games, which had him as the team leader in that category. However, the numbers didn’t improve because of an injury.

Von Miller eyes an early return from ACL injury

The Bills were 7-3 when they traveled to play the Detroit Lions. It ended in a 28-25 win, but they had bad news since Miller suffered a knee injury that was confirmed as a torn ACL. This issue put an end to his season on November 24, although he might not miss time this year.

“In 2013, I had surgery in January and I played at the beginning of August in the preseason. So that put me around seven months, eight months. And 10 years removed from that, I have a whole new outlook. I know exactly where I’m supposed to be at two months, four months, six months and in the position where I’m at now, I feel great, I feel comfortable. I feel like I’ll be ready to go at the start of the season”, Miller said in an interview with Mike Klis of 9news.

He was more optimistic this time than he was a few days ago, although he put a limit on when he’ll return. “Whenever it’s time for the me to play, I’ll be ready to go. I want to be ready week 1 versus the Jets. Aaron Rodgers, Monday Night Football. I’m going to do everything I can physically, mentally, emotionally to be ready for that. But if it’s not the first week of the season, then it won’t be any longer than week 6”, the defender added.