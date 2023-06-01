It seems like a matter of time to see DeAndre Hopkins wearing a new jersey. The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are interested in signing him, but now two unexpected AFC teams have entered the competition to add the wide receiver this year.

Three years ago, DeAndre Hopkins was acquired by the Arizona Cardinals in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans. The NFC West club expected the player to be Kyler Murray’s best partner, but the receiver couldn’t stay healthy enough to prove himself to the team.

Once the 2022 season ended, the Cardinals decided to move on from Hopkins. The receiver is now a free agent, so he will decide his next team. Rumors say that Bills and Chiefs are interested in him, but now two new teams are reportedly considering the idea of adding D-Hop for the upcoming campaign.

Two unexpected AFC teams are interested in DeAndre Hopkins

Which NFL team will get DeAndre Hopkins’ services this year? Well, the Bills and the Chiefs have already talked with the player to see if he could join them, but his salary expectations are too high and they couldn’t offer him what he wants.

The Dallas Cowboys have already closed the door for Hopkins’ arrival. The Cleveland Browns, despite Deshaun Watson’s request, have not made a move for the receiver yet. But now, it seems like two unexpected teams are going to enter the competition for hire the former Cardinals player.

According to ESPN’s Dianni Russini, the New England Patriots are interested in signing DeAndre Hopkins. Bill Belichick wants to give QB Mac Jones an elite wide receiver in order to bolster his offense this year.

However, New England is not alone. Houston Chronicle’s Brooks Kubena reported that DeAndre Hopkins is open to the idea of re-joining the Texans. The receiver is reportedly “gauging multiple teams”, and his former squad is one of those.