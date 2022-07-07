When everything seemed to indicate that the Dallas Cowboys would bolster their defensive line with outside linebacker Von Miller, the Buffalo Bills stepped in and signed him. Find out why this happened.

Like a Roman emperor, Von Miller came, saw and conquered all with the Los Angeles Rams. A single season was enough to write his name in the history of the franchise, but also to make him want to move on. Thus, with a view to the 2022 NFL season, he was on the verge of joining the Dallas Cowboys until a third party came between them: the Buffalo Bills.

The outside linebacker entered the list of free agents and became one of the coveted pieces. At 33 years of age, he is a veteran in top form, with two Super Bowls won, including the MVP of the mega-game in which his performance was key for the Denver Broncos to win their third title in 55 years of history, at the time.

Thus, everything indicated that between the Broncos and the Dallas Cowboys would be the new team of Von Miller in the NFL, who has been responsible for accumulating some interesting records such as the most sacks in a Super Bowl with 4.5, or the most sacks with Denver with 110.5. But a maneuver executed by the Buffalo Bills broke the forecasts and led them to keep Miller.

What might have caused Von Miller to sign with the Dallas Cowboys and not the Buffalo Bills

The Desoto, Texas native opened up about his signing with the Buffalo Bills, as he originally intended to join the Dallas Cowboys, with whom he would have been willing to reduce his salary, but America's Team went a little too far in the pay cut they offered him.

“I told them I was ready to come to the Cowboys. I would have taken less to go to Dallas because it’s Dallas. But I wouldn’t take that much less.”, stated Von Miller in an interview with The Athletic journalist Dan Pompei.

According to Clutch Points, the salary that made Von Miller opt for the Buffalo Bills includes $120 million for six years, or $20 million per season. While with the Dallas Cowboys he was to earn 6 million less each year: "only" 14 million per season, a cut that marked an insurmountable gap that prevented the love story in which Miller is willing to sacrifice himself in order to play for Dallas, but not that much.