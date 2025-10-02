Brian Callahan’s strong statement on how Titans can improve

Trending topics:
The Tennessee Titans are still winless, and the clock is ticking.

By Ernesto Cova

New Head Coach Brian Callahan of the Tennessee Titans on the sidelines during the second half of the first preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the 49ers 17-13.
The Tennessee Titans are still looking for their first win of the 2025 NFL season. They were shut down by the Houston Texans in Week 4, which didn’t sit well with many people, including rookie quarterback Cam Ward. 

The former Florida star didn’t mince words when assessing his team’s current moment, going off on every unit and saying everybody needs to do a better job. 

“If we keeping a buck right now, we (expletive),” Ward said. “We 0-4. At this point, we got nothing to lose. We dropped a quarter of our f—ing games and we’ve yet to do anything. So we have to lock in. Especially myself. From the offensive line, from the defensive line, from the special teams, to all three phases we have to play together. We have not played together this year yet.”

Similarly, coach Brian Callahan sent a clear message to the team, as he thinks they need to play at a better level. 

Brian Callahan details what Titans must do to improve 

In the wake of the Texans duel, Callahan talked about the positive things he’s seen from the Titans, but also what he thinks they need to do more to play at a higher level. 

I also know how the NFL works,” Callahan said. “I think we’re running the ball well. I think there have been some really good things defensively. I hate to say anything has been good enough to this point. We’re 0-4. We’ve got to do more of it, and more of it more often.”

Tennessee is 3-18 with Callahan on the sideline. He has tried different things to ignite something inside his team, even giving up play-calling to focus on talking with players on both sides of the ball. The Titans will return to action on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. 

