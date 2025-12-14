AFC West standings and playoff picture updated after Chiefs-Chargers in 2025 NFL Week 15

Following the crucial showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, the race for the NFL Playoffs is still open in the AFC. On Bolavip we take a look at where things stand after the AFC West rivalry matchup.

Though in different situations, both the Chiefs and Chargers needed a win in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season. However, only one could come out on top. Unfortunately for the home team, it wasn’t its day.

Moreover, three other results occurred around the NFL: the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the New York Jets, the Houston Texans defeated the Arizona Cardinals, and the Buffalo Bills prevailed over the New England Patriots. All three outcomes — along with the Chiefs’ loss at home — combined to eliminate Kansas City from playoff contention.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the final score decided, the rest of the AFC West and the conference entirely know how things look heading into Week 16. The division title will be decided between the Chargers and Denver Broncos, and it could come down to Week 18’s matchup between the two teams in the Mile High City.

AFC West standings

The Denver Broncos remain on first place in the AFC West but with a close chaser as the Los Angeles Chargers aren’t going nowhere. The Chiefs dropped to 6-8, and have been officially eliminated from playoff contention after all three of Jacksonville, Houston, and Buffalo won. The Chiefs will miss the postseason for the first time since 2014.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders further improved their first-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft with a crushing 31-0 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Advertisement

AFC Playoff picture

No. 1 seed: Denver Broncos (11-2)

No. 2 seed: New England Patriots (11-3)

No. 3 seed: Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4)

No. 4 seed: Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)

No. 5 seed: Los Angeles Chargers (10-4)

No. 6 seed: Buffalo Bills (10-4)

No. 7 seed: Houston Texans (9-5)

There are three teams still in the hunt for the 2025 NFL Playoffs: the Indianapolis Colts (8-5), Baltimore Ravens (7-7), and Miami Dolphins (6-7).

Advertisement