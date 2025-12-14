MLB Rumors: NY Yankees reportedly among the teams in pursuit of former pitcher from their past roster

Having spent five years with the New York Yankees, one of their standout players has reportedly caught the attention not just of the Yankees but of two other MLB franchises as well. The right-handed pitcher’s future hangs in the balance as both the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles have shown interest, indicating a competitive bidding process ahead for the Yankees.

According to MLB insider Pete Abe, the Yankees, Red Sox, and Orioles are all keen on signing San Diego Padres’ Michael King for the upcoming season. With the decision expected soon, anticipation is building among fans and teams alike.

If King opts to remain with the Yankees, it would mark his sixth season with the team and the Yankees’ first signing of the offseason. Such a move would likely provide a morale boost to the fanbase, as the Yankees have yet to announce any major additions, unlike other teams who have already made significant moves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Yankees might need to consider their fanbase’s reactions carefully, as they have watched other franchises bolster their rosters through free agency, while the Yankees have not even finalized a deal with Cody Bellinger.

Michael King before the game with Padres in Wildcard Series.

Advertisement

King’s recent performance

Though now a sought-after player, King hasn’t posted his best career numbers lately, with an ERA of 3.44, one shutout, and having allowed 12 home runs over 15 games and 73.1 innings pitched.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: NY Yankees reportedly emerge as frontrunners for Japanese star player

In his sophomore season with the San Diego Padres, King couldn’t fully showcase his skills during the regular season, leading the Padres to reportedly contemplate trading him to one of the interested franchises.

Advertisement

King’s impact with the Yankees

King debuted with the Yankees in 2019, participating in just one game that season. Over his subsequent four years with the team, he recorded a 4.33 ERA, allowed 24 home runs, and yielded 103 runs and 212 hits over 119 games, 19 of which he started.

With the Yankees, Red Sox, and Orioles all vying for his talents, King’s decision could significantly impact their strategies as they aim to secure a World Series title next season.

Advertisement

Advertisement