MLB Rumors: NY Yankees reportedly emerge as frontrunners for Japanese star player

The New York Yankees stand as one of the franchises in the MLB from which the most is expected. Their storied history and last season’s struggles are two elements that supporters frequently recall during the offseason. The rumors about potential additions have stirred excitement among the fanbase.

One of the prominent rumors surrounding the Yankees is their interest in reliever Tatsuya Imai, who has generated significant buzz in the offseason regarding his MLB future. According to Japanese media outlet Nikkan Sports, the Bronx Bombers are “fully involved” in the negotiations for Imai.

Nikkan Sports reported, “It is now certain that the Yankees will be fully involved in the bidding for Seibu Lions pitcher Tatsuya Imai,” highlighting their keen interest in the Japanese standout.

Alongside the Philadelphia Phillies, the Yankees are the other franchise linked by Japanese media to Imai and his potential MLB debut. The prospect of acquiring a player from Japan has excited the fanbase, as they believe such additions can help achieve great success in the upcoming season.

Tatsuya Imai pitches in the Japanese league.

Other reported players on the Yankees’ radar

Alongside their reported interest in the Japanese standout, the Yankees are connected with rumors about other notable players in the league. Beyond their situation with Cody Bellinger, the Yankees have reportedly shown interest in a player from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cardinals insider Derrick Goold reported that the Yankees have expressed interest in JoJo Romero, a reliever who delivered impressive stats last season, including a 2.05 ERA over 65 games played with St. Louis.

Yankees’ officialized coaching staff

Despite rumors regarding Aaron Boone’s departure following the Yankees’ 2025 season conclusion, the front office has confirmed the coaching staff for the upcoming season.

Manager: Aaron Boone

Bench Coach: Brad Ausmus

Pitching Coach: Matt Blake

Assistant Pitching Coach: Preston Claiborne

Assistant Pitching Coach: Desi Druschel

Hitting Coach: James Rowson

Assistant Hitting Coach: Casey Dykes

Assistant Hitting Coach: Jake Hirst

3rd Base/Outfield Coach: Luis Rojas

1st Base/Infield/Baserunning Coach: Dan Fiorito

Director of Catching/ML Field Coordinator: Tanner Swanson

