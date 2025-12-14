Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Rumors: NY Yankees reportedly emerge as frontrunners for Japanese star player

Amid widespread speculation about the New York Yankees' significant offseason acquisitions, rumors are circulating that they are particularly inclined to sign a reliever.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Yankees’ Aaron Boone confronts strike zone calls.
© Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesYankees’ Aaron Boone confronts strike zone calls.

The New York Yankees stand as one of the franchises in the MLB from which the most is expected. Their storied history and last season’s struggles are two elements that supporters frequently recall during the offseason. The rumors about potential additions have stirred excitement among the fanbase.

One of the prominent rumors surrounding the Yankees is their interest in reliever Tatsuya Imai, who has generated significant buzz in the offseason regarding his MLB future. According to Japanese media outlet Nikkan Sports, the Bronx Bombers are “fully involved” in the negotiations for Imai.

Nikkan Sports reported, “It is now certain that the Yankees will be fully involved in the bidding for Seibu Lions pitcher Tatsuya Imai,” highlighting their keen interest in the Japanese standout.

Advertisement

Alongside the Philadelphia Phillies, the Yankees are the other franchise linked by Japanese media to Imai and his potential MLB debut. The prospect of acquiring a player from Japan has excited the fanbase, as they believe such additions can help achieve great success in the upcoming season.

Tatsuya Imai pitching

Tatsuya Imai pitches in the Japanese league.

Advertisement

Other reported players on the Yankees’ radar

Alongside their reported interest in the Japanese standout, the Yankees are connected with rumors about other notable players in the league. Beyond their situation with Cody Bellinger, the Yankees have reportedly shown interest in a player from the St. Louis Cardinals.

NY Yankees make final decision regarding versatile infielder Amed Rosario: is he staying or leaving the Bronx?

see also

NY Yankees make final decision regarding versatile infielder Amed Rosario: is he staying or leaving the Bronx?

Cardinals insider Derrick Goold reported that the Yankees have expressed interest in JoJo Romero, a reliever who delivered impressive stats last season, including a 2.05 ERA over 65 games played with St. Louis.

Advertisement

Yankees’ officialized coaching staff

Despite rumors regarding Aaron Boone’s departure following the Yankees’ 2025 season conclusion, the front office has confirmed the coaching staff for the upcoming season.

  • Manager: Aaron Boone
  • Bench Coach: Brad Ausmus
  • Pitching Coach: Matt Blake
  • Assistant Pitching Coach: Preston Claiborne
  • Assistant Pitching Coach: Desi Druschel
  • Hitting Coach: James Rowson
  • Assistant Hitting Coach: Casey Dykes
  • Assistant Hitting Coach: Jake Hirst
  • 3rd Base/Outfield Coach: Luis Rojas
  • 1st Base/Infield/Baserunning Coach: Dan Fiorito
  • Director of Catching/ML Field Coordinator: Tanner Swanson
Advertisement

Survey

Do you think that the Yankees have a real chance to sign Tatsuya Imai?

already voted 0 people

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
What happens if Broncos lose against Packers today in 2025 NFL Week 15?
NFL

What happens if Broncos lose against Packers today in 2025 NFL Week 15?

Is Davante Adams playing today for Rams vs Lions in 2025 NFL Week 15?
NFL

Is Davante Adams playing today for Rams vs Lions in 2025 NFL Week 15?

Is Taylor Swift in attendance today for Chiefs vs Chargers in 2025 NFL Week 15?
NFL

Is Taylor Swift in attendance today for Chiefs vs Chargers in 2025 NFL Week 15?

NFL playoff clinching scenarios: What do Broncos, Patriots, Rams need to secure berth in Week 15??
NFL

NFL playoff clinching scenarios: What do Broncos, Patriots, Rams need to secure berth in Week 15??

Better Collective Logo