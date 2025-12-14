Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are officially eliminated from the playoffs. To make things worse, Patrick Mahomes suffered a serious left knee injury while leading a final drive in an attempt to avoid the loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.

During the postgame press conference, Reid admitted that Mahomes could have a serious injury, although they will have to wait for the medical tests on Monday to know how long he will be out. “It didn’t look good.”

After winning the Super Bowl three times, the Chiefs’ dynasty seems to have come to an end at Arrowhead Stadium, considering that Mahomes has a recovery process ahead and stars like Travis Kelce could opt for retirement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who got injured with Chiefs?

Patrick Mahomes injured his left knee in the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. Gardner Minshew took his place but was unable to lead a game-winning drive, throwing an interception.

Is Patrick Mahomes out for the rest of the season with Chiefs?

Everything points to Patrick Mahomes being out for the rest of the season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Although Andy Reid stated they will wait for the MRI on Monday, there is no point in risking him since they are already eliminated.

Advertisement