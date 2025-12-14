Is Jake Ferguson playing tonight for Cowboys vs Vikings in 2025 NFL Week 15?

The Dallas Cowboys face the Minnesota Vikings in NFL Week 15 in a matchup that could help define the playoff outlook for both franchises. It is a game that shapes trajectories late in the season, and both teams need their top players available. That reality raises a key question in Dallas: Will Jake Ferguson be on the field?

Ferguson appeared with limitations on Wednesday’s practice report due to a calf injury. It was later revealed that the issue did not occur during last week’s game against the Detroit Lions but instead surfaced during a practice session. The situation appeared to trend in the wrong direction Thursday when Ferguson did not practice, although he was present on the field working through rehabilitation with the training staff.

By the end of the week, the Cowboys listed Ferguson as questionable on the final injury report ahead of Sunday night’s critical matchup against the Vikings. The designation appears to be more precautionary than alarming, and there is internal optimism that he will be able to play and handle his usual workload.

If Ferguson is unable to go, Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford would take on the tight end responsibilities. Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer expressed confidence that both players could step up if needed. Still, neither backup offers the same level of production or on-field chemistry with quarterback Dak Prescott.

QB Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys (NFL 2025)

The Cowboys are chasing a win

With little margin for error, the Cowboys need a victory. If they defeat the Vikings at home in Week 15, their playoff probability would rise modestly to around 11 percent, which remains a low figure in a crowded NFC race. Even so, a win would keep their postseason hopes alive entering the final stretch.

A loss to Minnesota, however, would be damaging for Dallas, as it would fall to a 6-7-1 record, severely complicating any realistic path to the playoffs. In the wild card race, the gap would become too wide, with the seventh NFC spot sitting more than three games out of reach.

A favorable setup at home

One advantage for the Cowboys is that the game is in Dallas, where they have not lost since Week 9. Recent home wins against the Eagles and the Chiefs have helped stabilize their NFL season, even after a road loss to the Lions in Week 14. A victory this week would reinforce the belief inside the locker room that a playoff push is still possible.