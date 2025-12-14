AFC East standings and playoff picture updated after Patriots-Bills in 2025 NFL Week 15

Week 15 of the NFL featured one of its most exciting games, with so much at stake for both teams in Foxborough. Neither disappointed, as both the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills delivered a blockbuster matchup in an AFC East that is red hot.

The resounding victory by the Bills at Gillette Stadium closed the gap with the Patriots, who still hold first place in the division. With only three games remaining, nothing is decided yet in the East.

Josh Allen outperformed Drake Maye in the East’s quarterback duel, and with a 35-31 result, the Bills secured a valuable victory in Foxborough that keeps them in the race for the division.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Patriots’ playoff chances

Despite having an exceptional campaign so far, the outcome of the game against the Bills did not alter the percentage regarding the New England Patriots‘ chances of making the playoffs.

Jared Wilson #58 celebrates after Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots.

Advertisement

According to the NFL’s official website, prior to the start of Week 15, the Pats had a 99% chance of making the playoffs, a percentage that remained unchanged heading into Week 16 of the regular season.

Advertisement

Bills’ playoff picture

According to the statistics, the Bills entered Week 15 with a 97% chance of securing a playoff spot, a percentage that practically guaranteed their advancement to the next stage. After the final win against the Patriots, this percentage climbed to 99%.

Advertisement

James Cook III celebrates.

AFC East standings after Patriots-Bills game

New England Patriots (11-3)

Buffalo Bills (10-4)

Miami Dolphins (6-7)

New York Jets (3-11)

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s important to note that the Miami Dolphins will play tomorrow in a high-profile Monday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the New York Jets suffered a crushing defeat on their visit to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

SurveyWho will claim the AFC East? Who will claim the AFC East? already voted 0 people