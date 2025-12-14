Trending topics:
Kalen DeBoer breaks silence on Alabama future amid Michigan rumors

Kalen DeBoer sought to clarify the situation by issuing a short but powerful message, aiming to immediately prevent further spread of rumors regarding his potential departure from Alabama to take a job at Michigan.

By Richard Tovar

Kalen Deboer at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 25, 2025 in Columbia, South Carolina.
© Jacob Kupferman/Getty ImagesKalen Deboer at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 25, 2025 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Recent speculation linking Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer to Michigan has forced clarity at a pivotal moment of the season. Without naming destinations or entertaining hypotheticals, DeBoer’s statement read as a controlled response to the growing noise.

“My family and I are very happy in Tuscaloosa and remain extremely grateful for the support of President Mohler, Greg Byrne, the board and so many others. We have an incredible opportunity in front of us, so my sole focus is on Alabama Football and our preparations to play Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff.

“I have not spoken and have no interest in speaking with anyone else about any other job. I am fully committed to this program and look forward to continuing as the Head Football Coach at the University of Alabama.”

DeBoer shuts down rumors

DeBoer redirected attention back to Tuscaloosa and the task in front of his team. By stressing commitment and focus, he appeared to draw a line between outside interest and internal priorities, signaling that any chatter about his future elsewhere is, at least for now, not part of his thinking.

The situation at Michigan is quite difficult; it’s a major program that currently lacks a “strong” head coach. They only have Biff Poggi as an interim, who knows the program from the inside, but it is not certain he will be the head coach next season.

Furthermore, DeBoer is quite comfortable with a $10.25 million salary at Alabama. At Michigan, they were paying Moore $6 million before his departure. The Crimson Tide head coach should not risk losing a contract that secures his future until 2031.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
