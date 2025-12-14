Trending topics:
NFL

Chiefs backup QB Gardner Minshew addresses interception, playoff exit after Patrick Mahomes’ injury

Following Patrick Mahomes’ injury and the game-ending interception, Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Gardner Minshew dropped an honest message on his feelings.

By Federico O'donnell

Gardner Minshew #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs.
© Soobum Im/Getty ImagesGardner Minshew #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Being a backup quarterback in the NFL is not an easy job. Gardner Minshew was reminded of that when he was tossed into the fire by the Kansas City Chiefs (6-8). Replacing an injured Patrick Mahomes late in Week 15, Minshew ended up costing the Chiefs the game and their playoff aspirations.

After Mahomes suffered a scary injury against the Los Angeles Chargers, Minshew entered the game with the team’s playoff hopes on the line. However, there was no ‘Minshew-Mania’ whatsoever. Instead, a costly interception sealed the victory for the visiting Bolts, while eliminating Kansas City from postseason contention.

I hate that situation and that I couldn’t deliver and win to keep our playoff hopes alive,” Minshew admitted after the game, via A to Z Sports’ Charles Goldman on X.

Minshew’s numbers

Though Minshew had seen the field a couple of times before in the 2025 NFL season, he had yet to throw a pass for the Chiefs. In Week 15, not only was he asked to step into the gridiron late in the game, but to drive Kansas City down the field to win the game and miraculously keep the Chiefs’ season alive.

Gardner Minshew warming up before a game

The Chargers’ defense hadn’t given the Chiefs’ offense anything all game long. Watching Mahomes exit the game with an injury only fueled the Bolts’ motivation as Minshew took over the huddle.

AFC West standings and playoff picture updated after Chiefs-Chargers in 2025 NFL Week 15

Minshew threw five passes, completing three of them for 22 yards. However, his fifth attempt turned catastrophic. With 20 seconds left, Derwin James read the backup QB like a book, intercepting the football, and calling game.

What’s next?

With Mahomes facing uncertainty on his injury status, the Chiefs must gear up for a deflating home stretch of the season. There is virtually nothing left in play for Kansas City. Missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014 only spelled bad news for the franchise in Missouri, which may now have to start Minshew in the final three games of the campaign.

Federico O'donnell
