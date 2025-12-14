Trending topics:
Joe Burrow breaks silence on Bengals future after playoff elimination with ugly loss to Ravens

Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals fell scoreless against the Baltimore Ravens and were eliminated from the upcoming NFL playoffs.

By Matías Persuh

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals.
© Jason Miller/Getty ImagesJoe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Cincinnati Bengals’ participation in this NFL season has finally come to an end. With three games remaining, Joe Burrow’s team no longer has a chance to make the playoffs following its home loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and many are already starting to think about what’s ahead.

The QB, the team’s main star, addressed the situation that led to his team’s elimination, making it clear that he holds nothing against his franchise: “My comments had nothing to do with Cincinnati. My comments had to do with … football,” he said via Paul Dehner Jr.

*Developing story…

