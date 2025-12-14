Kevin Stefanski has a message for Shedeur Sanders after Browns’ brutal loss to Bears

Shedeur Sanders didn’t have the best of games against the Chicago Bears. After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski made sure to send a message to encourage the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

“He’s a young player that is making progress and I see it in games. I get to see it in practice.” Stefanski then added, “There’s going to be ups and downs to young players, particularly, the QB position.“

The Chicago Bears have the most takeaways in the NFL so it was always going to be a tough game for Sanders and the Browns. While Sanders created a couple of big plays, it just wasn’t enough for the Browns to spark any momentum.

Shedeur Sanders would’ve gotten a better rating spiking every ball

If a quarterback spikes every single ball, he would get a 39.6 passer rating. Meanwhile, by completing 18/35 passes for 177 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions, Shedeur Sanders had a 30.3 rating.

Sanders will still be deployed for the rest of the season and he has shown upside. His next three games will put Shedeur in a spot to deliver. He is facing the Bills defense, the Steelers defense and the Bengals defense. He should be able to score on them or at least look better than today.

Dillon Gabriel was not better than Shedeur Sanders

Dillon Gabriel posted Shedeur’s same statline plenty of time, barring the interceptions. Still, he wasn’t able to move the chains and his lack of ability to create big plays was harming the team.

Hence, the Browns are doing the right thing by giving Shedeur the rest of the season to develop. Sanders might turn the ball over more than Gabriel, but he provides a fearless style with big-play upside.