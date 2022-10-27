Things haven't gone according to plan for the Denver Broncos so far. With head coach Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson under scrutiny, general manager George Paton speaked up.

To say the Denver Broncos' start to the 2022 NFL regular season has been disappointing is an understatement. When the team traded with the Seahawks for Russell Wilson in the offseason, the expectations were sky-high.

But only after seven weeks, many wonder whether they regret making that deal. The Broncos head into Week 8 on a 2-5 record, having suffered many problems in offense despite the arrival of the star quarterback.

However, Wilson is not the only one under serious scrutiny. Nathaniel Hackett has been under heavy fire since Week 1 of his first year as head coach, but general manager George Paton has voiced his support for both of them.

Broncos GM George Paton shows strong support for Nathaniel Hackett

"I believe in Nathaniel, I support Nathaniel 100%,'' Paton said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. "He's been in this seven games as a head coach. The scrutiny he's faced is unprecedented. You know, we've had four prime-time games, so he's kind of had to learn with the whole world watching.

Paton said he expected things would take time, considering that Hackett is new in the job. He doesn't seem to have doubts about him, though Paton made it clear he wants to see progress from now on, especially from the offense.

"He's kept the team together. He's kept our building together. I appreciate how he's fought through it. I knew it wasn't going to be a well-oiled machine. I thought it would take time, and obviously it has. But there is a lot we have to work on. No excuses. We need to play better. Obviously the offense isn't good enough to win games. The defense has kept us in it, but the offense has to play better."

Paton addresses Russell Wilson's $245m extension

"We know what Russ is capable of, and it's our job to get the best out of Russ and our entire offense,'' Paton said on the five-year, $245 million deal Wilson signed with the Broncos. "I know we'll get there. You've seen the flashes with Russ. ... You see the arm strength, the accuracy, the mobility. We all need to play better, that's for sure, on offense.

"I'm not concerned. We're in it for the long haul with Russ, not the first seven games. I believe in Russ. We just need to play better on offense. ... We need an identity. We really don't have an identity and I think that comes with time and hopefully it's soon."

Wilson has thrown for only five touchdowns along with three interceptions in his six games as starter—he missed the Week 7 loss to the Jets due to injury. Fans expect much better performances from him, and Paton believes Wilson will deliver them.