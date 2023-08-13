A new rivalry has emerged in the NFL. Garrett Wilson, wide receiver of the New York Jets, just trolled Sean Payton, head coach of the Denver Broncos, in the most epic way possible to increase the hate between both franchises even more.

The Jets and the Broncos currently have some tension between them. Recently, Sean Payton took shots at Nathaniel Hackett and the entire AFC East organization. Naturally, this was not well received in New York.

Several members of the Jets such as Aaron Rodgers or Robert Saleh reacted to Payton’s comments. Now, it was the turn of Garrett Wilson, who trolled the head coach during their second preseason game.

Garrett Wilson trolls Sean Payton During the game between Jets and Panthers

Sean Payton is definitely not welcomed in New York nowadays. The head coach of the Broncos fired shots at the Jets, judging them for the work that the team’s front office has done this year.

Payton’s comments starter a war between both franchises, and it seems like it won’t end soon. Now, Garrett Wilson decided to troll the head coach, sending him a message ahead of their Week 5 matchup.

Recently, Payton stated that he didn’t want to see players without their uniforms after they’re done playing in the preseason. The head coach also cautioned them against using sunglasses, bucket hats, or conducting interviews during games.

Garrett Wilson did all of that against the Panthers. In Week 2 of the preseason, the wideout removed his uniform after playing, wore sunglasses and a bucket hat, and spoke to CBS during the game. While some consider it a mere coincidence, others view this as a direct message to Payton.