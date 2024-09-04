NFL News: Broncos make Bo Nix star teammate the highest-paid player in position history

Denver Broncos have reached a massive contract extension with a star who will continue playing alongside Bo Nix in the NFL for four more seasons.

The good news for the Broncos is that Patrick Surtain II have agreed on terms on a massive four-year extension worth $96 million. The lucrative contract means a sum of $24 million per year for the player who has been with Denver since 2021.

The deal done makes Surtain the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history. The Broncos cornerback gets $77.5 million guaranteed. The price matches his recent performance, as the 24-year-old player made the Pro Bowl in 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Surtain made 59 tackles and 10 assists (69 combined) on the 2023 NFL season. The defensive back will be a key player for the upcoming season, which the Broncos will kick off against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lumen Field.

Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

This historic agreement is a relief for Broncos head coach Sean Payton, who secures a strong roster with Bo Nix as a key figure and possible captain for the upcoming 2024 NFL season.

Highest-paid defensive backs in the NFL

The average annual salary of $24 million makes Surtain the top-paid defensive back, surpassing Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. ($21,1 million) and Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander ($21 million).

Bo Nix named captain in the Brocons

Denver have announced their captains for the 2024 NFL season, and a rookie is included in the list. Quarterback Bo Nix is the first Broncos rookie to be named captain since 1967. Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little was the last player to receive the honor.

Expectations for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season

Denver Broncos aim to end an eight-season playoff drought, a streak they haven’t overcome since the 2015 season, when the team won Super Bowl against the Carolina Panthers.

The 2024 NFL season features a team led by Sean Payton for the second consecutive year. The investment in Patrick Surtain II and the leadership of Bo Nix are promising signs for the upcoming campaign.