NFL News: Russell Wilson responds to tough question on Steelers’ strenght after loss to Eagles

Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers fell 13-27 to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in a game that exposed several weaknesses within the team. Following the loss, the quarterback faced tough questions about the kind of team he currently leads.

During the postgame press conference, Zach Gelb hit Wilson with a pointed question, asking him to clarify just how far the Steelers are from becoming a great team. Wilson began by stating, “We have to determine how great we can be,” and added, “There is a lot more football left, and if they (the Eagles) had the right guys, the biggest thing is any great team has to respond.”

For Wilson, responding to adversity is non-negotiable: “You’re going to face adversity, ups and downs during the season.” He emphasized the importance of staying competitive in close games: “When these games are within striking distance, the team has to tie it up—we’ve got to make plays, gotta find a way.” However, he admitted that wasn’t the case against the Eagles, saying, “Unfortunately, we didn’t do that tonight.”

The Steelers quarterback acknowledged the team has shown bright spots throughout the season. Despite the loss to the Eagles, he highlighted that the Steelers have done things characteristic of great teams in other games: “We can’t flinch, gotta get better, gotta be cleaner.”

Wilson’s Struggles Against the Eagles

Wilson had a rough outing against Philadelphia, managing just 128 passing yards and one touchdown. He was sacked twice for a loss of 21 yards. The Steelers were shut out in the second half, while the Eagles capitalized, scoring 10 points to seal the game.

Final Stretch Before the Playoffs

It’s worth noting that the Steelers have already secured a playoff berth, but they still face three significant tests in the regular season. In Week 16, they’ll face the Ravens on the road before returning home for their final two games against the Chiefs and Bengals.