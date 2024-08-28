Even though Zach Wilson made the 53-man roster, head coach Sean Payton has hinted at the possibility of the Denver Broncos releasing him before the 2024 NFL season.

The competition for the starting quarterback job with the Denver Broncos has not gone well for Zach Wilson. Unfortunately, the bad news keeps coming for the former Jets player, as he may be leaving the AFC West club very soon.

The quarterback position has been a significant challenge for the Broncos. Earlier this year, the AFC West club released Russell Wilson, prompting the front office to immediately begin searching for his replacement.

Before the 2024 NFL Draft, the Broncos traded with the Jets for Zach Wilson. Just two days later, the club selected Bo Nix in the draft, who ultimately won the starting quarterback role.

Sean Payton hints at the possibility of the Broncos releasing Zach Wilson

The Denver Broncos will have a new starting quarterback. Bo Nix won the competition for the job, beating out Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson in what Sean Payton described as a very tight race.

The rookie has had an outstanding offseason, earning Sean Payton’s trust to lead the offense. However, it remains uncertain who will serve as his backup between Stidham and Wilson.

According to reports, Jarrett Stidham is expected to back up Nix. However, it is still unclear what the Broncos will do with Zach Wilson if he isn’t selected as QB2 this year.

Sean Payton, the team’s head coach, has hinted at the possibility of the Broncos releasing Wilson. He mentioned that the former Jets player could be a starter elsewhere, leading fans to speculate that Wilson could be leaving Colorado soon.

Zach Wilson joined the Denver Broncos this offseason

“No doubt. He has starter tools all over,” Paton said, via the Denver Gazette. “It’s been pretty cool just watching him. Really, no expectations. He can just go out there and play football. He has all the starting traits in the world. He’s still working through some things. You could see the really good last week in the game. He can throw it as good as anyone in the league. … I do think he’ll be a starter in this league.”

Which teams could sign Zach Wilson?

As of today, there aren’t many teams likely to sign Zach Wilson as a starting quarterback. His best chance may come if another player suffers an injury, similar to what happened last year after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles.

However, it seems Sean Payton is willing to give Wilson one more chance to prove himself in practice to see if he’s a better option than Stidham as Bo Nix’s backup.

