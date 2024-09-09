Head coach Sean Payton makes bold statement on rookie QB Bo Nix first game with Denver Broncos

Following a season-opening defeat for the Denver Broncos, Head Coach Sean Payton announced a shift in strategy moving forward. Payton specifically addressed rookie Bo Nix‘s debut against the Seattle Seahawks and what lies ahead for the team.

Finally, the wait was over for Broncos fans, who once again saw their team don the orange and blue on the field. However, the trip to Seattle did not yield the desired results, despite Bo Nix making his debut as the starting quarterback.

Regarding the performance of the former Oregon Ducks quarterback, it was none other than Coach Payton who spoke with the Broncos’ official site and made one thing clear: “I thought he was into it. I never felt like it was too big or confusing. He was sharp. I thought he actually extended some plays with his feet. And again, we’ll look at the tape, but we have to be better around him.”

The rookie NFL player wrapped up his debut with the following stats, showcasing a solid overall performance but with areas for improvement: Nix finished 26-of-42 for 138 yards and added another touchdown, while being sacked two times and rushing five times for 35 yards.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton reacts from the sidelines during the second half of a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 11, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks debut

Sean Payton‘s debut for the Broncos was anything but easy. Their opponent was none other than the Seattle Seahawks, playing at the always challenging Lumen Field. Despite the tough circumstances, the Broncos managed to give the home team a hard time for a significant portion of the game.

With rookie Bo Nix leading this revamped team, the Broncos were ahead at halftime in Seattle. However, they allowed 17 unanswered points in the second half and ended up on the losing side of a 26-20 final score.”

Although the final result was not as hoped, the coach and his staff now need to make a decisive adjustment. As is well-known in the NFL, every game is crucial, and if the primary goal is to reach the playoffs, they must quickly turn the tide.

Alex Singleton #49 and P.J. Locke #6 of the Denver Broncos tackle Noah Fant #87 of the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field on September 08, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

What’s next for the Denver Broncos?

After a misstep in Seattle for their debut, the Denver Broncos have a new opportunity to turn things around and show they are contenders, at least aiming to secure that coveted playoff spot.

In light of this situation, these upcoming games will be crucial in determining the fate of Nix and company, serving as key tests to see what the Broncos are truly made of:

Week 2 – Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 3 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 4 – New York Jets

Week 5 – Las Vegas Raiders

Week 6 – Los Angeles Chargers

