Blockbuster trades were everywhere last offseason. Great players like Tyreek Hill or Davante Adams left Super Bowl contenders to join other teams, but there was a move of that importance at the quarterback position that didn’t work out.

The trade made by the Denver Broncos with the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson looks awful after only one season. Not only they gave away a huge amount of draft capital, but they also signed him to a massive contract extension.

Wilson has been terrible so far despite having a salary that averages 48M per year. His production was probably the main factor in the Broncos finishing with a 5-12 record. That’s why Denver sent the New Orleans Saints a first-round pick along with a second-round selection to hire Sean Payton as the new head coach.

Sean Payton expects more from an offensive weapon

The Broncos have to fix some problems with their offensive line, although the rest of the offense has enough weapons to be at least decent. Wilson has a talented trio of wide receivers at his disposal in Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Tim Patrick.

However, Payton sees another weapon as someone who could be an x-factor for them despite not having a great rookie season. Tight end Greg Dulcich is the player marked by the head coach as the one who will get more opportunities.

“He’s got a unique skill set. He’s got traits. In the passing game we use the term ‘Joker’, where you can get matchups. The trick is trying to predict what you’re going to get defensively, if you’re going to get a nickel package or a base package. But he can run. He’s got good ball skills. I think his menu is going to be lengthy in the passing game and there’s enough stuff we can do in the run game”, Payton said according to Mike Klis of 9news.