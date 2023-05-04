The Denver Broncos are preparing to have a successful 2023 NFL season. They don't want Russell Wilson to feel so comfortable, so now the AFC West team has invited an ex-Cowboys quarterback to compete with the Super Bowl XLVIII champion.

The Broncos had a terrible 2022 NFL season with Wilson leading the offense. The nine-time Pro Bowler was unable to dominate the AFC West, ending the campaign with a disastrous 5-12 record.

Broncos will try a new quarterback to add competition for Russell Wilson

He's set to be the starter, of course, but the team wants him to fight for the job and has brought a new quarterback to compete with him.

Denver traded for Russell Wilson with the idea that he was going to be their saviour. After a terrible 2022 season, they are starting to doubt and that's why they are adding competition for him in the quarterback room.

Earlier this year, the Denver Broncos announced the arrival of Jarrett Stidham. Sean Payton, the team's coach, even suggested that Wilson's job was not completely safe with this move.

Now, they have added one more quarterback to create a much bigger competition. The Broncos have invited former Dallas Cowboys player Ben DiNucci to their minicamp.

DiNucci comes from a terrific season in the XFL playing for the Seattle Dragons. In the 2022 campaign, he led the league in passing yards with 2,671, adding 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions to his amazing year.

Payton will see if he has what it takes to make it to the roster, and then offer him a contract