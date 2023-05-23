The Denver Broncos are trying to build a competitive roster for the 2023 NFL season. For that reason, the AFC West team has decided to release a key piece of their Super Bowl 50 victory in a very unexpected move that has surprised their fans.

A new era is set to start for the Broncos. After a terrible 2022 campaign, the team’s front office decided to give a first-round pick for the rights of Sean Payton. The head coach has the experience the squad has been looking for, so they have high expectations on what he can do for them.

Denver’s last title was in 2016 when they conquered the Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers. a lot has changed since then, and now the Broncos have said goodbye to one of the most relevant pieces of that victory.

Broncos unexpectedly cut a key piece of their Super Bowl 50 win

Sean Payton will debut as head coach of the Denver Broncos this year. He was acquired through a trade with the New Orleans Saints, so the AFC West team wants him to succeed immediately in order to prove they were right for giving away a first-round pick for him.

The head coach is already making some huge changes in the team’s roster. Payton is trying to bolster Russell Wilson’s offense, as the quarterback really struggled during his first year at Colorado.

Back in 2016, the Broncos got their third Vince Lombardi trophy, and Sean Payton knows he’s seen as the one who will lead the team to another title. In a very surprising move, the team has decided to cut a key piece of their Super Bowl 50 victory, one of the most relevant ones of that game.

This Tuesday, the Broncos informed that Brandon McManus will no longer be part of the organization. Denver released the kicker after nine seasons together in a move that fans really didn’t expect. As of today, the team doesn’t have a replacement and is set to search for one in the free agency.