In 2022, the Denver Broncos orchestrated a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, acquiring Russell Wilson. Desperately in need of a quarterback, the Broncos capitalized on the opportunity, leading a former star of the NFC West team to proclaim it as potentially the ‘biggest heist in NFL history’.

For several years, the Broncos have had a lot of problems with their quarterbacks. Peyton manning was the last one who really lived up to the expectations, winning the Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers and giving Denver their third Vince Lombardi trophy.

However, things have been rough for Denver since then. For this reason, the team’s front office decided to go for a superstar last year. The Broncos traded with the Seahawks to get Russell Wilson, but of course it was not a cheap move for the ones from Colorado.

Former Russell Wilson’s teammate slams the Broncos for the quarterback’s trade

Prior to the 2022 season, the Denver Broncos made a strategic decision to pursue a Super Bowl champion. Russell Wilson emerged as their primary target, but they were aware that acquiring him wouldn’t be an easy task. Recognizing the Broncos’ urgent need, the Seahawks seized the opportunity and capitalized on the situation.

The Broncos included several players and top picks in the trade for Wilson. Everyone judged the team for it, as it was seen as a risky move. KJ Wright, former teammate of the quarterback, has now slammed Denver for this decision.

“When I look at this Russell Wilson situation, this could potentially go down as the biggest trade heist in NFL history. We’re talking two first-found picks, we’re talking two second-round picks, we’re talking a bunch of good football players Noah Fant, Shelby Harris, Drew Lock. “We’re talking about they gave this man five years, and paid him a lot of money to say you are our guy for the next five years. Russell Wilson, we’re putting all of our eggs into you and all they’ve gotten so far is five wins, and a fired head coach.“ KJ Wright for NFL Network.

Last year, Russell Wilson only won four games with Denver. Sean Payton is now the head coach of the team after Nathaniel Hackett’s exit, so the fans expect this partnership to work this campaign in order to prove that they made good deals for both pieces.