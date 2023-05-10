The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Miami Dolphins in Germany this year, and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed sent a strong message to Tyreek Hill.

The 2023 NFL schedule hasn't been completely released yet, but fans already got to know which teams will play abroad this year. Of all the international games, the fixture that takes all the spotlight is the clash between the Dolphins and Chiefs.

Miami will avoid the visit to Arrowhead as they will take on Patrick Mahomes and company in Frankfurt, Germany in Week 9. While many are looking forward to this game due to the strength of these teams, some players are heading into it aiming to prove a point.

Tyreek Hill has already warned his former teammates "I'm gonna be y'all worst enemy that day," something that didn't sit well in Kansas City. Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, in fact, send him a strong warning.

L'Jarius Sneed issues strong warning to Tyreek Hill

"Tyreek's been talking a lot of trash. He's been talking a lot about coming back to Arrowhead. We'll show him when he gets here," Sneed said during an interview on NFL Network, as quoted by Pro Football Talk.

"I don't really get into it, but I take notes of what he said. I've been on the internet and I see what he's saying. We'll see once he comes to Arrowhead," added the cornerback, who played with Hill before he was traded to South Beach.

Sneed didn't know by then they would play the Dolphins in Germany rather than in Kansas City, but his message is still clear. So, here we have another reason to be excited about this matchup.