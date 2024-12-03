NFL News: Bo Nix sends clear message about Jameis Winston after Broncos’ win over the Browns

In a high-scoring Monday Night Football matchup, the Denver Broncos emerged victorious over the Cleveland Browns, 41-32. While Bo Nix led the Broncos to the win, it was his postgame comments about Jameis Winston that stood out. Nix, who completed 18 of 35 passes for 294 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions, took a moment to acknowledge Winston’s performance and career.

“Well, we are from the same town back in Alabama,” Bo Nix said when asked about Winston’s game. “It’s fun watching him play. Obviously, he has a lot of experience. I’ve been watching him for a long time. I have a lot of respect for what he’s done, for what he’s been through, and for being able to stay in this league and have a great performance tonight.”

Winston’s stats were impressive despite the loss, completing 34 of 58 passes for 497 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. While Jameis Winston’s efforts were not enough to secure the win, Nix’s remarks highlighted the respect between the two quarterbacks, both of whom hail from Alabama.

Nix also reflected on the game itself, acknowledging the challenges posed by Cleveland Browns’ defense. “It was a tough football game. Really good defense. We forced three turnovers, and that was kind of the difference,” Nix said. “It wasn’t pretty, but Monday Night Football is all about finding a way to win.”

Nix Reflects on His Own Performance

While Nix’s stat line wasn’t as flashy as Winston’s, the Broncos’ quarterback emphasized the importance of securing the victory. “I played all right. I’m gonna be myself,” Nix admitted. “There were negative things, but at the end of the day, all that matters is that we won.”

Nix also praised the Browns’ defense, acknowledging their toughness despite Cleveland’s struggles this season. “They’ve had a rough year, but they’re a good football team. They’ve got good players on defense—they play hard, they’re physical,” Nix said. “We just performed better and scored more points tonight.”