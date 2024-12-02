The Cleveland Browns keep making changes to their roster to remain competitive. Now, it was the offense’s turn to undergo a shift, as Jameis Winston‘s backup was released on Monday.

It has been a complicated2024 NFL season for the Browns. The team lost Deshaun Watson to a torn ACL a few weeks ago, forcing them to rely on Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback for the remainder of the campaign.

While Winston hasn’t performed poorly, the Browns are no longer considered dark horse contenders. They are now trying to make a final playoff push, tweaking their roster to give themselves the best chance.

Browns release Jameis Winston’s backup quarterback

The AFC North was anticipated to be one of the league’s most competitive divisions before the season began. While the Ravens and Steelers have met expectations, the Bengals and Browns have fallen short.

Cleveland entered the season as a potential dark horse with a balanced roster on both offense and defense. However, their hopes took a major hit when Deshaun Watson suffered his season-ending injury.

Watson’s future with Cleveland now appears uncertain. With his absence, the team has leaned on Jameis Winston as their starter, and many believe Winston could keep the role next year if the Browns move on from Watson.

However, Winston requires a reliable backup quarterback. Earlier this year, the Browns signed Bailey Zappe, but the former New England Patriots player has now been released.

Bailey Zappe – New England Patriots / NFL 2022

Ahead of their Week 13 game against the Broncos, Cleveland announced Zappe’s departure. The team used his roster spot to sign defensive tackle Jowon Briggs to the active roster, leaving Dorian Thompson-Robinson as Winston’s sole backup.

Will the Browns release Deshaun Watson?

A few years ago, the Browns decided to put an end to their quarterback experiments and brought in a veteran leader for the position. However, Deshaun Watson’s tenure has been disastrous, and his future with the team is now in question.

Reports suggest that the Browns might consider parting ways with Watson next year. While such a move would have a significant impact on their salary cap, the team appears focused on achieving on-field success rather than financial considerations for future seasons.

