Week 13 of the 2024 season will be special for Jerry Jeudy. The talented wide receiver will face the Denver Broncos, but this time he’ll be defending the Cleveland Browns‘ jersey in a matchup many fans are excited to see.

Earlier this year, the Broncos shocked their fans with a tough decision. The AFC West club moved on from Jerry Jeudy, a wide receiver who was once regarded as the future of the franchise.

The Browns gave up a 4th and a 5th-round pick in exchange for the former 15th overall selection. Now, fate will reunite Jeudy with his former team in what is set to be a thrilling Monday Night Football game.

Jerry Jeudy receives a clear message from his former Broncos teammates

During the 2024 offseason, the Browns were on the hunt for a talented wide receiver to bolster their offense. While Amari Cooper was the WR1, the front office wanted to give Deshaun Watson another solid option.

Cleveland ultimately traded for Jerry Jeudy. Now, with Amari Cooper no longer on the team, Jeudy has become the primary target for Jameis Winston, who stepped in as the starter following Watson’s torn ACL.

Despite Watson’s absence, Jeudy has had a solid season. After 11 games, the wide receiver has recorded 45 receptions for 645 yards, just 327 yards shy of his career-best from 2022.

Jeudy is on track to surpass that record, but Week 13 may be challenging, as he’ll face his former team. Ahead of the reunion, the Broncos have sent a special message to their former teammate.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy enters the field before the game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on October 13, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

“He’s different,” safety P.J. Locke said, via Nick Kosminder of TheAthletic.com. “He can cut on a dime. He has the speed. A lot of receivers, they kind of pace themselves a little bit. He can run full speed and cut on a dime, and it’s super tough to guard. It’s exciting to go against. Everyone here felt what that was like going up against him in practice. It will be fun.”

What is Jerry Jeudy’s contract with the Browns?

When the Broncos traded Jerry Jeudy to the Browns, they had already exercised his 5th-year option for 2024. However, upon his arrival, the wideout signed a new deal with Cleveland.

Earlier this year, the Browns extended Jeudy’s contract for three years, worth $52.5 million. The deal runs through the 2028 NFL season, with Jeudy set to become a free agent in 2029 at the age of 30.

