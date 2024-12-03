NFL News: Jameis Winston shares funny prayer request made after Browns vs Broncos game

The Denver Broncos hosted Jameis Winston and the Cleveland Browns in the final game of Week 13, aiming to extend their winning streak before heading into the bye week. The home team came out strong in the first quarter, setting the tone for a dominant performance. Despite the loss, Winston shared how he turns to divine guidance to help avoid interceptions.

Winston was intercepted three times during the game, despite throwing four touchdowns. He lightened the mood during the press conference with a humorous prayer, saying, “I’m asking the Lord to deliver me from pick-sixes.” His comment drew laughter, offering a glimpse of Winston’s positive mindset even in the face of adversity.

Though interceptions were a challenge, Jameis Winston came within three yards of a remarkable 500-yard passing game, finishing with 497 yards. Adding his 11 rushing yards, Winston unofficially surpassed the 500-yard mark. This was his first 400-yard game of the 2024 season, showcasing both his resilience and offensive capability.

It’s important to note that Winston hasn’t been the Browns‘ starting quarterback all season. He stepped into the role after Deshaun Watson’s injury on October 27. Since taking over, Winston has led the Browns to a 3-9 record, with the loss to the Broncos further dimming their playoff hopes.

Jameis Winston in the Current 2024 Season

So far in the 2024 season, Winston has thrown for 11 touchdowns, 1,763 yards, and 7 interceptions. His game against the Broncos marked the most interceptions he has thrown in a single contest, surpassing the three interceptions he threw in Week 9 against the Chargers. However, the game also showcased his best offensive performance of the season, with four touchdown passes, eclipsing his previous season-high of three touchdowns against the Ravens.

Upcoming Matchups for the Browns and Winston

According to the official schedule, the Browns will remain on the road in Week 14, facing the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second time this season. They previously hosted the Steelers in Week 12. Winston and the Browns will return home in Week 15 to face the Kansas City Chiefs in what promises to be another challenging matchup.