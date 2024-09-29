NFL News: Tom Brady makes something clear to Bucs QB Baker Mayfield after controversial comments

Following Baker Mayfield's controversial remarks about Tom Brady's tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it was the former NFL champion himself who made his stance clear on the matter.

A few days ago, the starting QB of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield, mentioned to the media that the atmosphere in the locker room when Tom Brady was a player was not the most comfortable and was even stressful at times. In response, it was the former Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots and NFL analyst who made his position clear on the matter.

According to NFL journalist Rick Stroud, who covers the Buccaneers, Tom Brady responded to Mayfield‘s comments about his time in Tampa: “I thought stressful was not having Super Bowl rings,’‘ former Patriots and Buccaneers said.

“This wasn’t daycare…If I was going to have fun, I was going to Disneyland with my kids. There’s a way to approach this game and it’s with the right mindset to push teammates…,”Tom Brady was fired up. “It’s still in there. There’s no apologies!”

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

What did Baker Mayfield say?

A few days ago, in remarks to the press, the starting quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made surprising comments about Tom Brady’s time as a player in the Florida franchise.

Among other specific remarks, the former Cleveland Brown stated that the atmosphere inside the locker room of that team, which ultimately became Super Bowl champions, was stressful.

“The building was a little bit different with Tom in there,” Mayfield said. “Obviously, playing-wise, Tom is different. He had everybody dialed in, high-strung environment. So, I think everybody was pretty stressed out.”

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers yells as he runs on the field prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.

While these statements stirred some controversy within the franchise, the reality is that both quarterbacks met before the Bucs’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and everything ended on good terms.

