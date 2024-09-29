Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Tom Brady makes something clear to Bucs QB Baker Mayfield after controversial comments

Following Baker Mayfield's controversial remarks about Tom Brady's tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it was the former NFL champion himself who made his stance clear on the matter.

Tom Brady, Minority Owner of Birmingham City, looks on prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Birmingham City FC and Wrexham AFC at St Andrew’s at Knighthead Park on September 16, 2024 in Birmingham, England.
© Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesTom Brady, Minority Owner of Birmingham City, looks on prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Birmingham City FC and Wrexham AFC at St Andrew’s at Knighthead Park on September 16, 2024 in Birmingham, England.

By Matías Persuh

A few days ago, the starting QB of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield, mentioned to the media that the atmosphere in the locker room when Tom Brady was a player was not the most comfortable and was even stressful at times. In response, it was the former Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots and NFL analyst who made his position clear on the matter.

According to NFL journalist Rick Stroud, who covers the Buccaneers, Tom Brady responded to Mayfield‘s comments about his time in Tampa: “I thought stressful was not having Super Bowl rings,’‘ former Patriots and Buccaneers said.

“This wasn’t daycare…If I was going to have fun, I was going to Disneyland with my kids. There’s a way to approach this game and it’s with the right mindset to push teammates…,”Tom Brady was fired up. “It’s still in there. There’s no apologies!”

Advertisement
Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

What did Baker Mayfield say?

A few days ago, in remarks to the press, the starting quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made surprising comments about Tom Brady’s time as a player in the Florida franchise.

Advertisement
NFL News: Tom Brady sends clear message about Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce slow start with Chiefs

see also

NFL News: Tom Brady sends clear message about Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce slow start with Chiefs

Among other specific remarks, the former Cleveland Brown stated that the atmosphere inside the locker room of that team, which ultimately became Super Bowl champions, was stressful.

The building was a little bit different with Tom in there,” Mayfield said. “Obviously, playing-wise, Tom is different. He had everybody dialed in, high-strung environment. So, I think everybody was pretty stressed out.”

Advertisement
Tom Brady

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers yells as he runs on the field prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.

While these statements stirred some controversy within the franchise, the reality is that both quarterbacks met before the Bucs’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and everything ended on good terms.

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Dak Prescott makes something clear about Dallas Cowboys visit to Pittsburgh
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott makes something clear about Dallas Cowboys visit to Pittsburgh

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta chooses the best soccer player of all time
Soccer

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta chooses the best soccer player of all time

WNBA News: Chicago Sky's Angel Reese sends strong warning to rival teams for next season
Sports

WNBA News: Chicago Sky's Angel Reese sends strong warning to rival teams for next season

NCAAF News: UCF Knights HC makes blunt admission on loss to Deion Sanders' Buffaloes
College Football

NCAAF News: UCF Knights HC makes blunt admission on loss to Deion Sanders' Buffaloes

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo