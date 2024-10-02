NFL News: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield soundly warns Atlanta Falcons ahead of divisional game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a strong statement about the divisional match against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season.

Mayfield understands that this new campaign is an opportunity to become a serious team that can fight for big things in the league. At this stage of the year there are two divisional match-ups in a row, against the Falcons and New Orleans Saints. It was against the Saints that the Bucs showed their strength last season, winning 26-9. However, after the good start, they finished the previous campaign with an unimpressive 9-8 record.

“This is a great opportunity for us to build on what we’ve had so far, playing against a visiting divisional opponent. We know what a burden it is to play this type of opponent,” Mayfield warned the Falcons about Thursday night’s matchup.

“We try to approach every game the same way, but every year is different. We were 3-1 at this point last season, too, but we don’t take anything for granted now. We have to be more consistent, it’s a long season and we have to keep getting better and just build as the season goes on,” Mayfield said of the Buccaneers’ momentum.

Tampa Bay started the season with two straight wins, and in Week 4 they bounced back from a loss to the Denver Broncos with an emphatic victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. “Our identity is to play with a physical mentality up front, with receivers blocking, running backs running really hard and just finishing every play,” Mayfield explained.

Baker Mayfield in the 2024 NFL season

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has completed 91 of 129 attempts for 984 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions so far in the 2024 NFL. But despite his stats, the biggest takeaway for the former Cleveland Browns player is that he enters his second season with Tampa Bay knowing he has plenty of room for improvement, especially against divisional rivals like the Falcons.