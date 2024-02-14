Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl by beating the San Francisco 49ers. Although the 2023 season was full of complications on offense for head coach Andy Reid, they delivered again in the playoffs.

The Chiefs had an 11-6 record and conquered the AFC West for an eighth consecutive year. However, they weren’t favorites in three of their four games in the postseason: Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and 49ers.

After the retirement of Tom Brady, Mahomes and the Chiefs have dominated the NFL. A new dynasty has emerged and they will go for a record never achieved in history: three straight Super Bowls.

Believe it or not, the Chiefs are not favorites in the odds to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy next season. That’s why Patrick Mahomes sent a big warning to all those who don’t believe the Kansas City Chiefs can win the 3-peat.

Patrick Mahomes thinks the Chiefs can win three consecutive Super Bowls

After that epic against the 49ers in Las Vegas, Patrick Mahomes is already thinking in a third consecutive Super Bowl. Many teams will try to dethrone them, but, the future Hall of Famer is ready for the challenge.

“It’s legendary (three straight Super Bowls). No one’s ever done it. We knew it’s legendary to win back-to-back. I think eight other teams have done it. We heard it all week. We talked to the guys about it and we felt like we had the best opportunity.”

Patrick Mahomes said that the mentality in the locker room was very clear heading into next season. They aim to win for a third consecutive year to become true legends.

“All you can do is come back next year with the fresh mindset knowing it’s going to be even harder. We have to continue to play our best football. We’ll celebrate these next few weeks and then we’ll get right back at it.”

Patrick Mahomes sends big warning with Chiefs as underdogs in 2024

The San Francisco 49ers are favorites to win the championship in 2024 even with the Chiefs dominating the NFL for the last two years. Mahomes had a huge warning after hearing that.

“As far as the underdog thing, I mean, it just gives you a little added motivation going into the offseason. Like I said, I never feel like we’re underdogs because I believe we can win every game we play in. We have to continue to prove that every single year.”