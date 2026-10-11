Cam Skattebo fumble produces incredible tie today between NY Giants and Commanders in Week 5 of 2026 NFL season

The NY Giants paid the price for costly turnovers against the Commanders, with Cam Skattebo's fumble adding to their frustration in a dramatic divisional showdown.

The New York Giants let a crucial opportunity slip away against the Washington Commanders after a costly turnover from running back Cam Skattebo. In a divisional matchup marked by mistakes and momentum swings, New York fought back after a difficult start but ultimately settled for a 27-27 tie after overtime at Northwest Stadium.

Skattebo’s ball security remained a major storyline for the Giants, who entered the game with concerns about their growing number of fumbles. New York was already in field goal range during overtime, but, Cam’s fumble gave the ball to Washington. Then, an incredible mistake of clock management by Jayden Daniels produced the tie.

The Giants struggled to find their rhythm early, trailing 12-3 at halftime as the offense managed little production. Quarterback Jameis Winston also lost a fumble before the break, giving Washington another opportunity to control the game. New York eventually responded after halftime, but its early mistakes left the team with plenty of ground to make up.

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Did the Giants tie today vs Commanders?

Yes. The New York Giants tied 27-27 with the Washington Commanders. John Harbaugh’s team managed to rally in the second half, scoring 24 points after halftime to force overtime.

However, the comeback did not produce a decisive victory, leaving the Giants with a tie instead of the win they needed to control the NFC East. Washington also made enough plays to remain in contention, and neither team could finish the job during the extra period. Shocking mistakes by Skattebo and Daniels.

For head coach John Harbaugh, the result reinforces the importance of eliminating avoidable mistakes. The Giants showed resilience by recovering from a slow start and making the game competitive, but turnovers continue to complicate their path to consistent results. Skattebo’s response in the coming weeks will be worth watching as New York looks to improve its ball security and turn close contests into victories.

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CHAOS IN OVERTIME



Cam Skattebo fumbles, and Washington recovers!



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/LeMXcD6EOI — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 11, 2026

A WILD ENDING IN WASHINGTON!



With no timeouts remaining, the Commanders can't spike the ball before time expires, and the game ends in a tie!



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/GgTTHtyRVC — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 11, 2026