Is J.J. McCarthy playing today for NY Giants vs Commanders in Week 5 of 2026 NFL season?

J.J. McCarthy could make his debut with the NY Giants during a crucial NFC East game against the Commanders in Week 5.

The New York Giants could have a special role in mind for quarterback J.J. McCarthy when they face the Washington Commanders in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Although Jameis Winston remains the team’s starting quarterback, McCarthy could see playing time in specific situations as head coach John Harbaugh looks for additional ways to generate offense.

McCarthy joined the Giants after being acquired from the Minnesota Vikings in a trade last week. The former first-round pick was active for New York’s Week 4 game against the Arizona Cardinals, but he did not take a snap. The Giants had prepared a package of plays for him, however, suggesting that the coaching staff was already considering ways to use his skills without immediately handing him the starting job.

Ahead of Sunday’s divisional matchup, Giants reporter Dan Duggan explained why McCarthy’s potential involvement remains intriguing. His comments suggest the quarterback could be used in high-leverage situations, particularly near the goal line, if the offense needs a spark. That possibility gives McCarthy a chance to make his Giants debut even if Winston continues to lead the offense for most of the game.

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Who will be the Giants’ starting QB vs Commanders?

Jameis Winston is expected to start against Washington, with McCarthy potentially appearing in a specialized package. Duggan shared his thoughts on the possibility of using the former Vikings quarterback in certain situations:

“I remain intrigued by the idea of a JJ McCarthy package. He’s more mobile than Winston, but I don’t view him as some huge run threat. Maybe they insert him in the red zone if the offense is struggling.”

The idea would allow New York to take advantage of McCarthy’s mobility and give the Commanders’ defense a different look, particularly in the red zone. However, Duggan’s comments reflect a potential strategy rather than confirmation that McCarthy will play. The Giants have not announced a specific plan for his involvement, and his role could depend on how the game unfolds.

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For now, Winston remains the Giants’ primary quarterback after leading the team to consecutive victories over the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals. McCarthy is still learning the offense after arriving in New York, so a limited package of plays could be a way to introduce him gradually. If the Giants struggle to finish drives or need a different option near the goal line, McCarthy could get an opportunity to contribute against Washington.

Key takeaways