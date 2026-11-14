Cam Skattebo points his fumble history vs Commanders as the reason for limited late action in Week 10 TNF

Cam Skattebo didn't have the best memories against the Washington Commanders in his first divisional matchup of the 2026 NFL season, which may be why he wasn't as heavily involved during Week 10 TNF.

There is no denying Cam Skattebo‘s impact for the G-Men, although he couldn’t have the desired involvement during Thursday Night Football against the Washington Commanders. His recent history of fumbles may have been one of the reasons why the New York Giants didn’t use No. 44 as much in the red zone.

“It (expletive), and I think part of it is I put myself in a situation last time we played these guys that kind of killed the trust in coach maybe a little bit, me giving up the ball last time,” Skattebo revealed to the reporters. “And maybe he didn’t want to give me the ball again. I don’t know. I’m not gonna say that was something he was thinking. But I would think that as well.”

The Giants fell 27-24, missing a major opportunity to extend their lead in the NFC East. It remains to be seen whether Coach Harbaugh will trust Skattebo again in the closing stages of upcoming games to get points on the board.

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Skattebo’s recent history vs Commanders

Cam Skattebo had a nightmare finish in Week 5 when he coughed up a brutal overtime fumble right as the Giants were knocking on the door to win it. With just two minutes left in OT and New York already in field-goal range at Washington’s 24-yard line, Skattebo lost the football to kill a potential game-winning drive.

SKATTEBO WILD FUMBLE 😳 COMMANDERS BALL IN OT 👀 (via @NFL) https://t.co/Gw8eBrMYow — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 11, 2026

Luckily for him, the Commanders completely botched their clock management on the ensuing possession and couldn’t get a kick off either, bailing him out in an eventual 27-27 tie—though the turnover clearly landed him in coach John Harbaugh’s doghouse for a bit afterward.

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Giants stand behind Skattebo

It may have been a difficult night, that’s for sure, even with JJ McCarthy taking responsibility through self-criticism. However, the team knows Cam Skattebo’s qualities well and understands everything he can bring to the field beyond one underwhelming performance.

“He is so awesome. The juice. He is a force multiplier in terms of his energy, the way he runs the ball, he runs so hard. We have to find a way to get him the rock in those critical situations. I was just so blessed to have him back in a New York Giants football uniform,” McCarthy said.

Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants celebrates touchdown with teammates.

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Cam Skattebo’s 2026 season

So far through the 2026 season, Cam Skattebo has been a steady workhorse for the Giants’ offense across eight appearances. On the ground, he’s racked up 496 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns on 116 carries, averaging a solid 4.3 yards per attempt (highlighted by a massive 124-yard breakout against the Texans and a two-touchdown night against Washington).

He’s also chipped in nicely as a safety valve in the passing game with 14 catches for 120 yards, though ball security has been a bit of a headache with 4 fumbles on the year (one lost).

Key takeaways

Cam Skattebo blamed his fumble history for limited late action in the Giants’ Week 10 loss.

for limited late action in the Giants’ Week 10 loss. The New York Giants lost 27-24 to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Cam Skattebo has 496 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns across eight games in 2026.