Cam Ward has 1 request for Titans in HC search

The Tennessee Titans are already planning the 2026 NFL season after an underwhelming 2025 campaign in which just a few things went their way. They found their quarterback, Cam Ward, but the season’s development showed they still have a lot of work to do to put the former Miami star in a position to consistently contend.

Brian Callahan was fired seven games into the season, confirming that the Titans are years away from putting together a competitive team. That could change this offseason if they make the right moves. They need to find the right person to lead the project, develop Ward, and assemble a solid team around him.

Ward has shown his maturity this year, and he isn’t done taking on more responsibilities ahead of his second season in the league.

Cam Ward wants to meet every Titans HC candidate

As part of his continued evolution, Ward revealed he wants to be involved in the coach-hiring process. The 2025 No. 1 pick said on Wednesday that he hopes to meet whoever the team brings into the building as a head coach prospect.

Cam Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans

“I want to meet all of them,” Ward said of the next candidates, via ESPN. “Every coach who gets the opportunity to come here, I want to have conversations throughout the process with them. I’m going to be here for that whole time.”

The Titans have won only two games this season, while dealing with multiple serious injuries on both ends of the ball. They showed glimpses of competitiveness, but it’s clear they will need more than that to challenge in the tough AFC.