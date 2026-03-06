Willson Contreras grabs Luis Arraez’s mic and blasts San Francisco Giants and rest of MLB

Willson Contreras will be playing in the 2026 World Baseball Classic alongside Luis Arraez, but he recently spoke out about what he believes is an unfair contract his national team teammate signed with the San Francisco Giants, delivering a critical message that could resonate across MLB.

“I do see it as unfair the way baseball is being evaluated right now. I think it’s extremely unfair. It’s not something I take personally, but it feels way off base that a hitter like Luis Arraez didn’t get what he deserved [in a contract],” Contreras said in Spanish to a reporter who was speaking with his teammate.

Last season, Arraez posted a .292 batting average with the San Diego Padres in what became his final year in San Diego. Among the lineup’s starters, he finished with the highest average, ahead of Ryan O’Hearn, and he was also the most productive in terms of hits with 181 total.

Contreras says Arraez is valuable

Contreras not only believes Arraez deserved a better deal than the $12 million contract he signed to play the 2026 season with the Giants, but he also suggested that many other MLB teams would gladly welcome a hitter like him to their roster, given how productive he can be at the plate.

“Honestly, I think baseball needs to be examined from top to bottom. Just because a hitter doesn’t have the highest average in MLB doesn’t mean he isn’t valuable to a team. I guarantee any other team would love to have a player like Arraez. He even said himself that it feels like he was born in the wrong era. To me, it’s very unfair.”

Contreras, meanwhile, is entering the final two years of his contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. He is set to earn $18 million in 2026, followed by $17 million in 2027. The contract also includes a club option for 2028, which will likely depend on his performance with the team.