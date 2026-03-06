NY Rangers, Chris Drury had key reason to avoid Vincent Trocheck trade after talks with Wild

The New York Rangers have officially confirmed that they will not be trading Vincent Trocheck, bringing an end, at least for now, to weeks of speculation surrounding the veteran.

Speaking on ESPN, NHL insider Emily Kaplan noted that although several offers were submitted, none reached the compensation that Rangers GM Chris Drury was seeking. The comments highlight that New York’s front office was not willing to move the star unless a proposal met their expectations, keeping Trocheck in Manhattan for the time being.

This development could push any potential trade discussions into the offseason. Waiting until the summer would give the Rangers more flexibility to explore offers and allow interested teams to adjust their plans. However, Trocheck will have a say to go to a Stanley Cup contender and avoid the West Coast because of his family.

Was Vincent Trocheck traded?

No. Vincent Trocheck was not traded. Despite interest from multiple teams, including the Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes, and Detroit Red Wings, the New York Rangers decided to keep the veteran center as none of the offers met the compensation expectations set by GM Chris Drury. Any potential trade for Trocheck could now be postponed until the offseason.

Can the NY Rangers make the playoffs?

The New York Rangers have very little chance of making the playoffs this season, as they sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with just 56 points. They are well behind the current wild card spot, held by the Boston Bruins with 73 points, leaving the Rangers far from contention as the season winds down.

