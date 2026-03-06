Chiefs’ Andy Reid receives high expectations from an NFL insider regarding Patrick Mahomes’ return

The Kansas City Chiefs, alongside Andy Reid and the coaching staff, are already looking ahead to what the next season will bring. However, they first need clarity on which key pieces will be available. The most notable situation involves Patrick Mahomes, who, according to an NFL insider, could return sooner than initially expected.

The season-ending torn ACL and LCL suffered last year by Patrick Mahomes was immediately projected to require a lengthy recovery process that could delay the start of the 2026 campaign. Since completing surgery, the two-time league MVP has been working through rehab while drawing attention from a veteran insider regarding the progress of his recovery.

Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer recently appeared as a guest on The Dan Patrick Show to weigh in on Mahomes recovery and explain why he believes the quarterback could be ready for the start of the 2026 season.

“His pain threshold is different, his work ethic is different, so at first they were like, ‘Oh, you know, start of the season.’ I would probably hedge on him being back on the field sooner than that. By far. Because he just attacks things,” Glazer said. “The initial reports were kind of on the fringe there, but I want to tell you, Patrick Mahomes is different.”

How Mahomes’ recovery is progressing

Mahomes’ extraordinary level goes beyond what he shows on the field. It also reflects a strong mentality, commitment and passion for the sport. Through this injury, he has demonstrated that dedication during his recovery process, something that should excite Andy Reid and all the Chiefs fans.

Mahomes surgery was performed by Dr. Dan Cooper, the Dallas Cowboys team physician. He repaired the torn ACL and LCL in Mahomes’ left knee in December, shortly after the injury. Glazer explained that the timing of the procedure helped speed up the early stages of recovery.

“He got the surgery before it swelled up. So that was on a Tuesday. I believe it was either Thursday or Friday that week that he was already in the Chiefs training room doing rehab,” Glazer said. “He had already got his knee bending at 90 degrees at that point. He’s just different, he heals differently.”

Mahomes last season numbers

Mahomes finished the 2025 NFL season with 22 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 14 games before the knee injury. He also rushed for 422 yards and five touchdowns.

