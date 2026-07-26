Cardinals confirm QB1 on depth chart after updated contract for Jacoby Brissett

The Arizona Cardinals have officially ended any speculation surrounding their quarterback situation by confirming who will enter training camp as the team’s QB1. Shortly after signing Jacoby Brissett to a new contract, head coach Mike LaFleur made it clear that the veteran will lead the offense heading into the 2026 season.

Brissett recently agreed to a one-year, $15.5 million contract, giving Arizona an experienced starter as the franchise continues its rebuilding process. The agreement keeps the veteran in the desert for another season while allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent once the year concludes.

For the Cardinals, the decision reflects a desire for stability during what is expected to be a transitional season. With multiple holes still to address across the roster and one of the NFL’s toughest divisions awaiting them, Arizona believes Brissett gives the offense its best chance to remain competitive.

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Cardinals depth chart: Jacoby Brissett is officially QB1

Mike LaFleur left little doubt about Jacoby Brissett’s role when discussing the team’s plans. “He’ll be with our 1s two days from now. How about that? The plan is to get this offense as good as we can be and peaking at the right time for him to be the starter on September 13th. Yes.”

The comments officially establish Brissett as Arizona’s starting quarterback entering training camp and, barring any surprises, for the beginning of the regular season.

The Cardinals understand the challenge ahead. Competing in the NFC West means facing elite opponents every week, and they still have several areas of the roster that need improvement before it can realistically contend for a division title.

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That reality makes 2026 an important evaluation year for the organization. Brissett will have an opportunity to prove he can still be an NFL starter, while the Cardinals continue building toward the future under Mike LaFleur. Whether the veteran remains with the franchise beyond this season will likely depend on both his performance and Arizona’s progress throughout the year.