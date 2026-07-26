Jacoby Brissett reportedly will become free agent after new QB contract with Arizona Cardinals

Jacoby Brissett has secured a new deal with the Cardinals, but a key detail on his contract changes everything.

Jacoby Brissett will remain with the Arizona Cardinals for the 2026 NFL season after agreeing to a one-year, $15.5 million contract, giving the veteran quarterback another opportunity to compete for a starting job.

The new deal provides stability for Arizona heading into training camp while also rewarding Brissett with one of the most valuable contracts of his career. With the Cardinals continuing to reshape their roster, the veteran quarterback is expected to receive a legitimate chance to earn the starting role during the 2026 campaign.

However, despite signing a new agreement, Brissett’s long-term future in Arizona remains far from certain. It’s going to be a very interesting season for the Cardinals.

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Jacoby Brissett could become a free agent after new contract

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Jacoby Brissett’s new contract does not include any additional years beyond the 2026 season. “There were no new years added to Jacoby Brissett’s reworked contract and he still is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.”

What’s next for Jacoby Brissett?

The contract gives Jacoby Brissett a valuable opportunity to prove he can still be a full-time starting quarterback in the NFL. If he performs well and helps Arizona exceed expectations, the Cardinals could attempt to negotiate another deal next offseason.

On the other hand, another strong season would also allow Brissett to explore free agency and potentially attract interest from quarterback-needy teams around the league.

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For now, though, there are no guarantees beyond 2026. Brissett’s immediate focus will be winning the Cardinals’ starting job, knowing that his next contract could depend entirely on what he accomplishes this season.