Jacoby Brissett, Cardinals reach agreement: Updated contract and QB depth chart in Arizona

The Arizona Cardinals have finally reached an agreement with Jacoby Brissett as training camp intensifies and the 2026 NFL season looms on the horizon.

Jacoby Brissett and the Arizona Cardinals have finally put their contract drama behind them. A couple of days after the team opened training camp, the two sides agreed to a restructured contract. Although there were encouraging signs—most notably Brissett’s participation in training camp—resolving the contractual dispute was paramount for the Cardinals before heading into the 2026 NFL season.

Under his new deal, Brissett is now set to receive $15.5 million in guaranteed money. Moreover, if he reaches certain incentives throughout the 2026 NFL season, his earnings could climb as high as $21 million for the season.

With Brissett locked in, the Cardinals have secured their quarterback room for the 2026 campaign. Not many expectations are being placed on Arizona, but rolling with a quarterback group accustomed to defying the odds and being overlooked may be exactly what the organization needs to put the league on notice this season.

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Cardinals’ QB room

In addition to Brissett, who has now restructured his contract in Glendale, the Cardinals’ quarterback depth chart includes the likes of Gardner Minshew, rookie Carson Beck, and Kedon Slovis.

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Arizona Cardinals

As things stand, Minshew is expected to be Brissett’s backup. However, reports out of training camp suggest Beck, who signed a $7.4 million deal with the Cardinals, could overtake him for the second-string spot on the depth chart. Who knows? Maybe Beck even gives Brissett a run for his money.

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For the time being, the 33-year-old is Arizona’s No. 1 quarterback, but a lot can happen before the season kicks off. Moreover, if Brissett doesn’t get off to a strong start, the buzz around the franchise in the Copper State could quickly turn into calls for the rookie to take over under center.

Brissett’s revamped contract

After standing his ground for most of the offseason, Brissett finally got what he was after. Well aware that he will be Arizona’s starting quarterback this season, the veteran wanted a contract that reflected his status as an NFL starter. At the end of the day, only 32 players can claim that title, and Brissett’s restructured deal is more fitting.

Entering the second year of his two-year contract, Brissett was set to make less than $5 million in base salary this season. Now, his base pay will be more than three times that amount.

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With the contract negotiations behind them, Brissett and the entire organization can turn their full attention to training camp and prepare for a challenging year in an NFC West that only seems to get stronger by the day.