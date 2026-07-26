Mike LaFleur shows relief as Cardinals get Jacoby Brissett a new deal

The Arizona Cardinals inked a new deal with Jacoby Brissett, and head coach Mike LaFleur is very relieved that everyone can move on.

Jacoby Brissett and the Arizona Cardinals reached an agreement to a new contract. Now, the NFC West team head coach Mike LaFleur is glad that everyone can move on to what really matters: playing football.

Mike LaFleur and the Cardinals confirmed Brissett as QB1 on the depth chart, but he went even further than that. LaFleur said “We can move on with the football aspect of it.” Drama is over, let’s play football.

Jacoby Brissett will become a free agent after his new contract with the Arizona Cardinals. But, at least for now, it’s all settled and the Cardinals will deal with another QB battle in due time, not now.

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Brissett’s 2025 season might grant him the QB1

The Cardinals have Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck on the depth chart, but Brissett still reigns over them. Despite none of the three being world beaters, Brissett at least was a starter last season.

QB Jacoby Brissett returns to 11-on-11 at #CardsCamp: pic.twitter.com/lJxu6XB1xC — Paul Calvisi (@PaulCalvisi) July 26, 2026

Brissett started 12 games and got a 1-11 record, which is bad. However, individually, he completed 65% of his passes for 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

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The Cardinals are still in an uphill battle

Playing in the NFC West puts the Cardinals in an immediate tough scenario. The San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and Los Angeles Rams are all Super Bowl contenders. Meanwhile, the Cardinals barely even got their QB1 a week before preseason starts.

The schedule is tough, they have a new head coach in Mike LaFleur that has never been a head coach in the NFL before, a lackluster offensive coordinator in Nathaniel Hackett, and a very under-talented roster. Hence, this rebuild might take time before the Cardinals see actual results.