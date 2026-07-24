Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur reveals ‘productive’ negotiations with Jacoby Brissett are taking place

The Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Jacoby Brissett are finally working on a new deal according to head coach Mike LaFleur.

The Arizona Cardinals had a back-and-forth offseason with quarterback Jacoby Brissett. However, it seems like all points are getting into a positive resolution, as stated by new head coach Mike LaFleur.

According to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, LaFleur was happy that Brissett reported for the first day of practice. “He’s under contract and it’s the first day of practice,” LaFleur said. However, most importantly he gave a new update on the contractual situation.

LaFleur said talks with Brissett have “been productive between us and his team, so still ongoing but I’d say we’re productive.” This seems to put a close timeline on when things will resolve.

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Brissett has to catch up with the Cardinals

Brissett skipped the early portions of the offseason, with a newly-arrived LaFleur. Hence, now the head coach of the Cardinals has stated that Brissett must be caught up to speed.

Head coach Mike LaFleur of the Arizona Cardinals

LaFleur said “We just have to get better. And then when we get to Sept. 13, that’s when we have to say, ‘Hey, did we do everything we could to be the best Cardinal team we could be?‘“

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The Cardinals have low expectations for the 2026 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals face very low expectations and rank near the bottom of power rankings entering the 2026 NFL season. Their roster might have some talent, but overall, the expectations are really low.

Between the talent deficit, the lackluster QB room, their brutal schedule, and a new coaching era, the Cardinals are in for a bad season. Hence, any positives they can find this year are just a silver lining and a sign to build on it for the next year.